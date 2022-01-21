Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 53,772 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

