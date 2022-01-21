Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.62. 286,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,206,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

