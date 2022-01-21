Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Co-Diagnostics worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 177.9% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.26 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -3.32.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

