Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 614,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.