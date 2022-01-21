Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.74. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $115,057 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

