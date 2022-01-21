Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 85,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 189,633 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohn Robbins by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.