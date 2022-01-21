Coin2.1 (C2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,509.00

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. One Coin2.1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin2.1 has a total market cap of $28,616.62 and approximately $3,509.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00094316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,511.37 or 0.99832455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027246 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00044260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003107 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00451300 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

