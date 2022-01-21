CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and $1.48 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006232 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

