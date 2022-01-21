Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

