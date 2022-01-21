Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.