Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

