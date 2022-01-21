Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

