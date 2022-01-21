Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.