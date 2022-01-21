Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Down 1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.38 and last traded at $70.40. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.