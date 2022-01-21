Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

