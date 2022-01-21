Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Community Health Systems worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

