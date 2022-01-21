Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.14 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $20.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $90.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $108.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

