Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $14.75 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

