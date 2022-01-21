Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 105,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,874,729 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SID. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.