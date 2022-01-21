Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

