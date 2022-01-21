Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

CMTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of 423.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

