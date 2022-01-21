Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.64

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 7563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.27 million, a PE ratio of 421.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

