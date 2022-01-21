Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough Sells 40,802 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 5,573,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,495. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

