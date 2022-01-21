Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 2,500 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

