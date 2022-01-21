Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.52 million to $27.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.43 on Friday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.