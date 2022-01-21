Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 39,737 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $173.57 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $167.24 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.