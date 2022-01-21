Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

AMT opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.90 and its 200 day moving average is $277.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

