Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 386,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 194,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

