Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,453 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Netflix by 18.8% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.29.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

