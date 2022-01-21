Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,546 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,546 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

