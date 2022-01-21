Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 70,869 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,869 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

CAT stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

