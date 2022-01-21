Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Up 3.7%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.20. 15,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

