Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Up 3.7%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.20. 15,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
