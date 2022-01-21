Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $295,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 701.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Constellium has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.