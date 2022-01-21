ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

WISH stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock worth $4,205,937 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 374.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $428,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

