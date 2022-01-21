Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Sino Land.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. AGNC Investment pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.15 -$266.00 million $2.66 5.54 Sino Land $316.08 million 30.62 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Sino Land on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

