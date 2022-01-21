Contrasting Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wheels Up Experience 1 3 4 0 2.38

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 140.23%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $10.84, indicating a potential upside of 199.53%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 8.57 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.