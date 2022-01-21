Contrasting Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.54 $587.86 million $12.23 7.98

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Atkore beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

