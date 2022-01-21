Contrasting So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.63 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.80 So-Young International $198.47 million 1.52 $890,000.00 $0.08 35.63

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Greenpro Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.