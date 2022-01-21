Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $1.10 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,488,235 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

