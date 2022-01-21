Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

