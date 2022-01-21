Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 975,110 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

