COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.75. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

