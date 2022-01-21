Covalent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $109.49 million and $5.15 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

