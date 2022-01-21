Covesting Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Covesting has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $339,978.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,896,195 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,195 coins. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

