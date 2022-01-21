Cream Price Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Cream has a market capitalization of $17,426.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00094316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,511.37 or 0.99832455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00290150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00383503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.