Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 747,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,877,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.