Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $257,166.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

