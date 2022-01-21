Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.