Critical Contrast: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

This table compares Generation Hemp and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 946.05 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 11.70 $349.25 million $3.38 47.13

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 16 0 2.75

Etsy has a consensus price target of $249.68, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42% Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.