Critical Review: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial N/A 13.11% 0.73% Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20%

46.5% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manulife Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 1 4 3 0 2.25 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.45%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Manulife Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manulife Financial and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.68 $3.98 billion $2.71 7.55 Midwest $10.58 million 7.37 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -3.07

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

